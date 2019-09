Free and open to the public!

Is your artwork fiber-based or informed by it? If you quilt, knit, crochet, weave, embroider, create macrame’, design clothing, do needlework, etc. – come on out. Makers of all skill levels are welcome! Join us for a beverage and time to work on our projects alongside one another. Meet other artists working with various fiber-related mediums in the Chattanooga area.