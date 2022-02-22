Happy Mail - In-Person Class

× Expand thechattery.org Happy Mail

Get ready to send some happy mail! We will learn how to make adorable envelopes perfect for making your mailbox a little bit happier! In the class, we will learn 15 new ways to address envelopes, with a few extra thrown in.

Supplies: All supplies are included. Each participant will receive pens, markers and a workbook.

About the instructor:

Lesley Miller is originally from Raleigh, North Carolina and has gradually been moving west for the past fifteen years. She spent many years teaching elementary school and middle school science in Knoxville. When her son turned one, she left the classroom to stay home with him and eventually found her way to hand lettering, after spending a lot of time admiring it on Instagram! As a crafty kid and an adult scrapbooker, hand lettering gave her a new way to express her creativity and love of letters! Lesley is so excited to be an editor and contributing artist for Penultimate Magazine. She has been lettering for about two years and teaching lettering for almost one. Lesley promises that you will walk out of class with the tools you need to get started on your own lettering journey!