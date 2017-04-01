Habitat for Humanity of Cleveland’s fourth annual Hard Hats & Heels event will take place on April 1, 2017, at Toyota of Cleveland (3560 Village N Blvd, McDonald, TN 37353) at 6:00 PM. This fundraising event includes a time of raffles, silent auction and a live auction. The proceeds from Hard Hats & Heels will fund the construction of the Basora and Bell families in Bradley County. Ticket cost is $50 per ticket or $400 per table (8 seats.) For more information, visit: www.habitatofcleveland.org/hardhatsandheels