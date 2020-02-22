Harvey

Google Calendar - Harvey - 2020-02-22 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Harvey - 2020-02-22 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Harvey - 2020-02-22 20:00:00 iCalendar - Harvey - 2020-02-22 20:00:00

Mountain Arts Community Center 809 Kentucky Ave, Signal Mountain, Tennessee 37377

The classic comedy “Harvey” opens at the Signal Mountain Playhouse on February 14 and will run Feb. 15, 21, 22, 28, and 29 with curtain at 8 pm. The venue is the newly restored theater at the Mountain Arts Community Center (MACC) at 809 Kentucky Avenue. Tickets are available at the door and are $15, which includes dessert and coffee prior to curtain. (Cash or checks please.) The box office and dessert service both open at 6:45 pm. Directing is Garry Posey. For more information, go to smph.org, the Signal Mountain Playhouse page on Facebook; signalmountainplayhouse@gmail.com, or call 423-763-7219.

Info

Mountain Arts Community Center 809 Kentucky Ave, Signal Mountain, Tennessee 37377 View Map
Comedy, Theater & Dance
4237637219
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Harvey - 2020-02-22 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Harvey - 2020-02-22 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Harvey - 2020-02-22 20:00:00 iCalendar - Harvey - 2020-02-22 20:00:00
DI 17.04

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

January 28, 2020

Wednesday

January 29, 2020

Thursday

January 30, 2020

Friday

January 31, 2020

Saturday

February 1, 2020

Sunday

February 2, 2020

Monday

February 3, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours