Healthy Treats

In this class, you will learn how to make desserts full of nutritious ingredients, that are incredibly delicious!

In this class, participants will learn how to make healthy blueberry muffins and chocolate glazed donuts. You read that right, healthy muffins and donuts.

Made from whole and healthy foods, these treats are organic, naturally sweetened, and gluten free. You will walk away with your creation and recipes to make at home!

About the teacher:

Shortly after moving to Chattanooga with her husband and seeing the city’s openness to entrepreneurship, Christine Apthorp started Alms + Fare to introduce healthy snacks and desserts to the market, while giving back to the community. She began selling her treats at farmers markets, and two months later within store in Chattanooga. Today, a year and a half in Alms + Fare snacks are in healthy markets and coffee shops around Chattanooga, Atlanta, and Alabama.