Healthy Treats

to Google Calendar - Healthy Treats - 2020-03-14 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Healthy Treats - 2020-03-14 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Healthy Treats - 2020-03-14 14:00:00 iCalendar - Healthy Treats - 2020-03-14 14:00:00

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

In this class, you will learn how to make desserts full of nutritious ingredients, that are incredibly delicious!

In this class, participants will learn how to make healthy blueberry muffins and chocolate glazed donuts. You read that right, healthy muffins and donuts.

Made from whole and healthy foods, these treats are organic, naturally sweetened, and gluten free. You will walk away with your creation and recipes to make at home!

About the teacher:

Shortly after moving to Chattanooga with her husband and seeing the city’s openness to entrepreneurship, Christine Apthorp started Alms + Fare to introduce healthy snacks and desserts to the market, while giving back to the community. She began selling her treats at farmers markets, and two months later within store in Chattanooga. Today, a year and a half in Alms + Fare snacks are in healthy markets and coffee shops around Chattanooga, Atlanta, and Alabama.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Education & Learning, Food & Drink
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Healthy Treats - 2020-03-14 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Healthy Treats - 2020-03-14 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Healthy Treats - 2020-03-14 14:00:00 iCalendar - Healthy Treats - 2020-03-14 14:00:00
DI 17.07

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

February 17, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

February 18, 2020

Wednesday

February 19, 2020

Thursday

February 20, 2020

Friday

February 21, 2020

Saturday

February 22, 2020

Sunday

February 23, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours