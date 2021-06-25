Helen Gillet

Helen Gillet will make her first appearance in Chattanooga on the Garden Stage on Friday, June 12. She is a singer-songwriter and surrealist-archeologist exploring synthesized sounds, texture, and rhythm using an acoustic cello. Over the years — working in New Orleans with musicians of all stripes, from avant-garde jazz and classical to pop and funk. The core of her work is solo performance with live looping, layering cello parts and vocal lines. Gillet’s solo performance is known for its enigmatic quality as she fabricates each song with innovative use of the cello and true mastery of live looping technology.

$15 advance/$20 door

