Helen Gillet

to

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Helen Gillet

Helen Gillet will make her first appearance in Chattanooga on the Garden Stage on Friday, June 12. She is a singer-songwriter and surrealist-archeologist exploring synthesized sounds, texture, and rhythm using an acoustic cello. Over the years — working in New Orleans with musicians of all stripes, from avant-garde jazz and classical to pop and funk. The core of her work is solo performance with live looping, layering cello parts and vocal lines. Gillet’s solo performance is known for its enigmatic quality as she fabricates each song with innovative use of the cello and true mastery of live looping technology.

$15 advance/$20 door

Purchase Tickets Here!

Info

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Helen Gillet - 2021-06-25 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Helen Gillet - 2021-06-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Helen Gillet - 2021-06-25 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Helen Gillet - 2021-06-25 19:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

June 3, 2021

Friday

June 4, 2021

Saturday

June 5, 2021

Sunday

June 6, 2021

Monday

June 7, 2021

Tuesday

June 8, 2021

Wednesday

June 9, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours