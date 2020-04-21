Help! I’m a Creative Entrepreneur and I Don’t Like Bookkeeping! - ONLINE CLASS

to Google Calendar - Help! I’m a Creative Entrepreneur and I Don’t Like Bookkeeping! - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-21 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Help! I’m a Creative Entrepreneur and I Don’t Like Bookkeeping! - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-21 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Help! I’m a Creative Entrepreneur and I Don’t Like Bookkeeping! - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-21 09:00:00 iCalendar - Help! I’m a Creative Entrepreneur and I Don’t Like Bookkeeping! - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-21 09:00:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Are your bookkeeping habits a little too creative for your CPA? Bookkeeping getting you down? This information-packed class covers the top 10 bookkeeping mistakes beginners make and offers efficient solutions to overcome them. We will cover the very basics in an easy-to-understand class. Topics include: Receipt requirements, co-mingling funds, meal expenses, personal vehicle expenses and more. Discounts on integrated apps and QBO available. Taught by Lynn Talbott, Professional Bookkeeper.

Details: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/4/21/help-im-a-creative-entrepreneur-and-i-dont-like-bookkeeping

About the teacher:

Lynn Talbott, MBA, is the Founder and President of HR Business Solutions, LLC. She is an Advanced Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor. Lynn was a Corporate Trainer and HR Manager for a Fortune 500 Company in Seattle, Washington, before moving to Chattanooga. You can read her HR Biz Success Story on the TN SBA website. HR Biz won the Chattanooga Chamber’s 2019 Small Business of the Year Award (1-20 employees).

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Help! I’m a Creative Entrepreneur and I Don’t Like Bookkeeping! - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-21 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Help! I’m a Creative Entrepreneur and I Don’t Like Bookkeeping! - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-21 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Help! I’m a Creative Entrepreneur and I Don’t Like Bookkeeping! - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-21 09:00:00 iCalendar - Help! I’m a Creative Entrepreneur and I Don’t Like Bookkeeping! - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-21 09:00:00
Restaurant Guide Box

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

April 15, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

April 16, 2020

Friday

April 17, 2020

Saturday

April 18, 2020

Sunday

April 19, 2020

Monday

April 20, 2020

Tuesday

April 21, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse