Help! I’m a Creative Entrepreneur and I Don’t Like Bookkeeping!

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Are your bookkeeping habits a little too creative for your CPA? Bookkeeping getting you down? This information-packed class covers the top 10 bookkeeping mistakes beginners make and offers efficient solutions to overcome them. We will cover the very basics in an easy-to-understand class. Topics include: Receipt requirements, co-mingling funds, meal expenses, personal vehicle expenses and more. Discounts on integrated apps and QBO available. Taught by Lynn Talbott, Professional Bookkeeper.

About the teacher:

Lynn Talbott, MBA, is the Founder and President of HR Business Solutions, LLC. She is an Advanced Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor. Lynn was a Corporate Trainer and HR Manager for a Fortune 500 Company in Seattle, Washington, before moving to Chattanooga. You can read her HR Biz Success Story on the TN SBA website. HR Biz won the Chattanooga Chamber’s 2019 Small Business of the Year Award (1-20 employees).

