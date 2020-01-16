Helping Your Child Choose the Right College and Find the Perfect Job

to Google Calendar - Helping Your Child Choose the Right College and Find the Perfect Job - 2020-01-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Helping Your Child Choose the Right College and Find the Perfect Job - 2020-01-16 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Helping Your Child Choose the Right College and Find the Perfect Job - 2020-01-16 18:00:00 iCalendar - Helping Your Child Choose the Right College and Find the Perfect Job - 2020-01-16 18:00:00

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Keep your empty nest (and help your college student have a good job upon graduation).

Dr. Rose Opengart, Career Coach, will teach you how your college student can be most prepared to have a good job upon graduation. She will discuss how they can know exactly what they want to do, how they should prepare an entry-level resume, how they can research employers, and everything they need to know about interviewing.

About the teacher:

Dr. Rose Opengart is a Career Coach, Author, and Speaker with a corporate and academic background in Human Resource Management. She utilizes her passion for work-fit and happiness to help people be intentional with career decisions so they can achieve fulfillment and success. She earned her Ph.D. in Human Resources & Organizational Development and also holds professional certification in HR and certification to administer multiple career assessments. She is the owner of Interviews That Work. Her new book "Find Your Where: Turn the tables, negotiate your success, and do work and life on your own terms" can be found on Amazon.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Helping Your Child Choose the Right College and Find the Perfect Job - 2020-01-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Helping Your Child Choose the Right College and Find the Perfect Job - 2020-01-16 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Helping Your Child Choose the Right College and Find the Perfect Job - 2020-01-16 18:00:00 iCalendar - Helping Your Child Choose the Right College and Find the Perfect Job - 2020-01-16 18:00:00
DI 16.51

The Pulse Calendar

Saturday

December 21, 2019

Sunday

December 22, 2019

Monday

December 23, 2019

Tuesday

December 24, 2019

Wednesday

December 25, 2019

Thursday

December 26, 2019

Friday

December 27, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours