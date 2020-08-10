× Expand Unsplash Herbalism

Herbalism 101

Are you curious on how to build your home apothecary? Or maybe you're wondering how you can use herbs to better support your lifestyle? Maybe you just want to learn more about plants and what they can do for you?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, this class is for you! During this online course, we will be going through the very basics of herbalism - from discussing some wonderful herbs you already know and love - to digging a bit deeper to talk about how you can use these plants or herbs to promote a healthier, more well-intentioned lifestyle.

This class is taught by bartender-turned-herbalist, Kaleena Goldsworthy. Kaleena began studying herbalism 4 years ago when she began research for her herbal bitters company, The Bitter Bottle. Presented by The Chattery.

Event details: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/8/10/herbalism-101

About the teacher:

Kaleena Goldsworthy was born in Maryland and raised in upstate New York. After suffering through many years of excessive snow, she felt it was time to move to a warmer climate, and found herself in Chattanooga only six months after visiting it for the first time. The fine folks at Flying Squirrel gave Kaleena her first job behind a bar and she instantly fell in love with the hospitality industry, the history of craft cocktails, and the food and beverage industry. To further her education and understanding of spirits and their origins, she started studying herbalism and began volunteering at Crabtree Farms. This knowledge, combined with her love of the cocktail industry, led her to start creating bitters at home. This passion grew, eventually leading to the creation of her business, The Bitter Bottle. The Bitter Bottle is focused on using organic and locally sourced ingredients to create bitters and tinctures. She also continues to focus on education, creating drinks, and sharing all of this with the community.