Hill City Sessions: Featuring The Afternooners + Danimal Pinson

Chattanooga Brewing Co. hosts Hill City Sessions presented by Workshop! For the first time ever we are opening up our back parking lot for live, outdoor music under the stars. Bring your own chair or blanket and listen to music from local artists The Afternooners and openers Danimal Pinson + Jessica Nunn.

Enjoy all of your favorite CBC brews as well as food from Korean food truck, Cart & Seoul. In order to maintain safe social distancing practices, tickets are only available in pods of 4 and 2. Each pod is sectioned 8' apart and can only be combined with one other pod. Masks will be required at all times unless seated. No coolers or outside food & beverage are permitted. The seating area is gravel. Non-alcoholic beverages and beer are available inside the seating area via drink tokens that can be purchased with your tickets or during the event.

Doors open at 6 pm and music begins at 6:30 pm. Limited seating is available so don't wait! Ages 21+ are permitted