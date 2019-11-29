It's officially holiday season in Chattanooga! We invite you to celebrate with us on the Riverfront at Ross's Landing for Holiday Cheer at the Pier, Friday November 29th.

Grab your squad for a night of festivities and fireworks. This event will feature:

Festive food and hot drinks from Adelle's Creperie, Jalapeno Corndog Concessionsncessions California Smothered Burritos, Rusty's Nutz of Chattanooga, Dolly’s Smokehouse, Chickanooga, and others.

Holiday Music by Mike Key Entertainment

Classic Bonfires

An Inflatable Soccer Field from Chattanooga Football Club

Face painting and Balloon Sculpting

Read Alouds and Finger painting by Read 20 "Read Mobile”

A Trackless Train Ride

Santa at 6:00pm

The Southern Belle at 7:00pm

and fireworks at 8:15pm to end the night cheery and bright!