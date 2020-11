Holiday Family Movie Night

Join us for our last family movie night of the year on the front lawn. Yule be so glad you did!

We'll be watching a holiday classic. Bundle up, bring your own blankets and chairs, and enjoy the movie. Feel free to bring dinner and snacks for your family. It will be as much fun as sledding in your own house.

Masking and distancing of family groups required.

Setup as early as 6:30 p.m.