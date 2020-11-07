Holiday Marketing Strategy 101

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Holiday Marketing Strategy 101

Have a holiday sale or product coming out?

Understanding keywords, hashtags, colors, and overall holiday themes are important. Let’s talk about the best way to bring those holiday shoppers to you.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/11/7/holiday-marketing-strategy-101

About the teacher:

Born and raised in Chattanooga, Jordan Scruggs is a communicator and activist specializing in human rights, racial justice and LGBTQ rights. Their passion comes from being raised by people who stressed the importance of change through community action. Scruggs had their digital communications work highlighted by Organizing For Action and was able to introduce President Obama because of it in November of 2015. They have currently worked with national and local organizations in Chattanooga, TN such as Chattanooga’s Urban League, the City of Chattanooga, and RISE. In 2020 Jordan can’t wait to keep creating and working with local non-profits.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Holiday Marketing Strategy 101 - 2020-11-07 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Marketing Strategy 101 - 2020-11-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Holiday Marketing Strategy 101 - 2020-11-07 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Holiday Marketing Strategy 101 - 2020-11-07 10:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

October 28, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

October 29, 2020

Friday

October 30, 2020

Saturday

October 31, 2020

Sunday

November 1, 2020

Monday

November 2, 2020

Tuesday

November 3, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours