Holiday Shopping Without The Guilt

The ads boasting holiday sales have officially started and we know we’re not alone in planning the ultimate holiday bake-off! We love the holidays as much as the next person and it can be a great time of year to snag a good deal - but it can be easy to get caught up in the excitement of the holidays and overspend — especially to overcompensate for not being able to be together as much.

Between advertisements, parties, and family expectations, there is a lot of pressure to spend a lot of money - making it incredibly important to have a plan that can get you through the season without the shame, guilt, and an anxiety-inducing credit card balance.

Leave all those things in the past! Attend this class and learn to create a mindful, values-based, and guilt-free spending plan for your holiday shopping this year! Plus tips and tricks on how to honor your personal [financial] boundaries during the holiday season.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/11/20/holiday-shopping-without-the-guilt

About the teacher:

Rebecca Brooks is a professional Financial Coach and owner of the financial coaching business R&D Financial Coaching. For many years, Rebecca worked for businesses improving their sales, profits and outcomes but decided to change course and use her knowledge and skills to help individuals improve their quality of life. With a background in the outdoor industry she brings a laid back culture and a feminine touch to the personal finance world. She prioritizes work-life balance, living life on your terms and pursuing your passions over keeping up with the Jones’. Her goal is to educate and empower the women of Chattanooga to elevate their dreams, fulfill their goals and enrich their lives.