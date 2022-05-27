Home Canning 101

UT Extension Office 6183 Adamson Cir., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Presented by The Chattery:

This hands-on canning class will teach you all about canning! Beginner and experienced home food preservers can benefit from this overview of safe canning methods and equipment needed for low and high acid foods.

In this class, you will learn about new products that can save time and make preserving fun whether you grow your own produce or purchase it. After the class, you will be able to use new skills to safely preserve your favorite foods to insure good nutrition and optimum quality. You’ll also make a strawberry freezer jam to take home.

Participants will receive files of canning publications and learn where to find reliable recipes and information from.

Please note: Masks are optional. Due to mechanical issues, the elevator is broken in this building and participants will have to use stairs. We apologize for the inconvenience.

About the instructor:

June Puett is the Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent with the University of Tennessee Extension. With degrees in education and a passion for helping others learn, she reaches a variety of youth and adults on topics ranging from food preservation to fall prevention to money management and more! She likes getting her hands dirty and her feet wet.

Food & Drink, Health & Wellness, Home & Garden
4235212643
