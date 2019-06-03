Join CNE for drinks and find out if you're ready to make the leap into homeownership.

Our Homebuyer Happy Hour will be held on Floor Five at The Edney on Monday, June 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. We'll be serving beer and wine. Admission is free.

We'll have our financial coaches and loan officers available to answer your questions and provide guidance towards owning your own home.

This event is sponsored by NeighborWorks America as part of NeighborWorks Week 2019. The #NWW19 mission is to promote building strong communities together every day.