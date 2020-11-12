Hope for the Holidays

Are you or do you know someone who is facing the holidays after going through a loss?

Please join us as Susan Latta, LMFT, FT and long time bereavement counselor with Hospice of Chattanooga, shares ways to make it through the holidays and how to help others.

This class is in partnership with Hospice of Chattanooga, Welcome Home of Chattanooga and The Chattery.

Note: Please have a candle ready for this session.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/11/12/hope-for-the-holidays-online-event

About the teacher:

Susan R. Latta LMFT, FT Susan has spent 38 years in service to others as a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Bereavement Counselor. Her deep commitment to those who are grieving led her to become a Fellow in Thanatology through the Association of Death Education and Counseling. She teaches about the complexities of grief at organizations throughout the Chattanooga community and at national conferences. Susan is the Director of Bereavement at Hospice of Chattanooga where she facilitates grief support groups and coordinates the yearly grief camps for teens and children. Susan also provides 1:1 counseling to individuals, families, and children. Susan is a Cofounder of Heart to Heart.