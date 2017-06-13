How To Write Beautifully: Cursive Handwriting

Handwriting isn't dead...yet. If you're better at typing than writing a letter, this class is for you. We'll be teaching the beautiful, elegant art of cursive handwriting. If you haven't written a handwritten letter since the 2nd grade, it's time for you to jump back into it!

Supplies included.

About the teacher:

Linda Harris is a local calligrapher who loves the written word and beautiful lettering. A retired Physical Education teacher in Walker County, Linda is married to a retired teacher and has shared her life with him for 43 years. Her beagle is the second love of her life. She majored in P.E. in college, with a minor in art. She also enjoys kayaking, gardening, cooking and is an avid reader. She is looking forward to sharing her love of calligraphy with a group.