Hullender Family and Testimony Quartet

The Share America Foundation welcome Christian music artists the Testimony Quartet and the Hullender Family on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ringgold's Patriot Hall, 320 Emberson Street in Ringgold.

Randall Franks from TV's "In the Heat of the Night” will emcee. The event is a fundraiser for the Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship Fund helping musicians achieve higher education. Donations for tickets are adults: $10, Children 12 and under free with adult. For more information, visit www.shareamericafoundation.org.