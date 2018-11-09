Hullender Family and Testimony Quartet

Patriot Hall 320 Emberson Street, City of Ringgold, Georgia

The Share America Foundation welcome Christian music artists the Testimony Quartet and the Hullender Family on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ringgold's Patriot Hall, 320 Emberson Street in Ringgold.

Randall Franks from TV's "In the Heat of the Night” will emcee. The event is a fundraiser for the Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship Fund helping musicians achieve higher education. Donations for tickets are adults: $10, Children 12 and under free with adult. For more information, visit www.shareamericafoundation.org.

