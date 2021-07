Ice Cream + Game Night

End the week with new friends over a rousing game of Scrabble or Code Names.

We’ll have an ice cream bar with all of the fixings to make the perfect sundae. This relaxed evening is designed to start your weekend off right.

This class is part of Adult Summer School, taking place from July 12-16, 2021. Sign up below for a day of activities or a full week pass. Check out the full schedule for Adult Summer School here.