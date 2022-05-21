Identifying Nature

You don’t have to be a botanist, naturalist, or other expert to identify an unknown tree, flower or bug. Tom Stebbins, former Hamilton County Extension Agent, will demonstrate how the various free Apps — Google Lens, iNaturalist and others — available on your phone can help you quickly identify many of the flowers, trees, insects, mushrooms, and even birds you may see on hikes in the woods, walks around town or enjoying your backyard. In preparation, collect a few things to ID and share with the class: something familiar like a house plant, as well as a leaf from a tree or shrub, a flowering weed in your lawn, a mushroom, or even an insect. Zoom participants will be able to practice and share their findings as well. Weather permitting, we may even go outside and identify more mysteries there! Now everyone can be a naturalist and appreciate the world around us!

