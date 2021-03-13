Improv Against Mankind

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Improv Against Mankind

Hey, you know that card game? The really awful (fun) one that makes you cringe and laugh at the same time? Yeah, that one. Well, we’re bringing it to life in a show we’re calling “Improv Against Mankind!”

Here’s how it works:

The host of the show will hold up a “Black Card,” and then you type a line from a “White Card” into the chat box. The host will pick the one they like best and then we’ll create a scene based on that.

Oh, and it you don’t have the game, you can just type in a line that you think best completes the card. (We won’t tell.)

(Don’t worry, we’re leaving out the more…. problematic…. Black Cards. We want this to be fun for EVERYONE.)

So, grab those cards, and join us for this hilarious show every Saturday in March at 8pm. You’ll find us on Facebook, Twitch and YouTube. Just search for “Improv Chattanooga.”

* This show is rated TV-MA. People under 18 probably shouldn’t watch. (You’ve been warned!)

* Again, you don’t have to have the game to play, but, it’s a great game, and cheap, so, if you want to pick up a copy, that’s cool by us. (Most any similar game will work as well.)

* Show starts at 8pm Eastern Time.

* BYOB. Surely you have something in the house.

* It’s Free! (Donations always welcome at @Improv-Chattanooga on Venmo)

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Comedy
to
Google Calendar - Improv Against Mankind - 2021-03-13 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Improv Against Mankind - 2021-03-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Improv Against Mankind - 2021-03-13 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Improv Against Mankind - 2021-03-13 20:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Friday

March 12, 2021

  • Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Parties & Clubs

    -

    The Signal

Saturday

March 13, 2021

Sunday

March 14, 2021

Monday

March 15, 2021

Tuesday

March 16, 2021

Wednesday

March 17, 2021

Thursday

March 18, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours