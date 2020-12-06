In The Studio with Aleah Chapin

You are invited to join us for an up-close, fun, and informative afternoon with artist, Aleah Chapin broadcast live via ZOOM from her studio in Seattle, WA. Artists of all levels, art collectors, educators, art lovers, and just the plain curious are invited. Join us from anywhere in the world!

Aleah is well known for her mastery of painting the figure and for accurately capturing the nature of human skin. Her painting process is a long and patient one, consisting of many painting sessions and a building up of multiple layers of paint.

For the purposes of this demo, Aleah has recorded her painting process and edited it down into an hour and ten minutes so that you can see from start to finish how she creates the believable surfaces and textures that she does.

As she paints, she will talk about painting application and skin texture, and will occasionally go on tangents about life and art. The afternoon will begin with a brief intro with Aleah, the painting demo, and conclude with plenty of time for Q & A with Aleah so bring your questions!

Unable to make this date? No problem, all registrants will be sent a recording of the event to watch later.

Tickets: $35 -- Register here

After registering, you will receive an email confirmation. One day prior to the event, we will email you a link to join the ZOOM event. Interested but can't make the date? You can still register and receive a recording of the event to watch later. A link to the recording will be sent a few days after the live event.

ABOUT ALEAH

Born in 1986, Aleah Chapin grew up on an island north of Seattle, Washington. She received her BFA from Cornish College of the Arts in 2009 and her MFA from the New York Academy of Art in 2012. Aleah has attended residencies at the Leipzig International Art Programme in Germany and the MacDowell Colony in New Hampshire.

Recent exhibitions have included the 2016 Invitational Exhibition of Visual Arts, American Academy of Arts and Letters, New York; The Ingram Collection: Bodies, Woking, UK, and a solo show, Within Wilds at Flowers Gallery, London.

She has been a recipient of the Willard L. Metcalf Award in Art from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, the Posey Foundation Scholarship, the Elizabeth Greenshields Foundation Grant, a Postgraduate Fellowship from the New York Academy of Art, and won the BP Portrait Award at the National Portrait Gallery in London in 2012.

Aleah now lives and paints in the Pacific Northwest, where the people and place of her home are the foundation of her work.