In The Studio with Chris Groves

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

You are invited to join us for an up close, fun, and informative afternoon with artist, Chris Groves broadcast live from his studio in Charleston, SC.   Artists of all levels, art collectors, educators, art lovers, and just the plain curious are invited.  Join us from anywhere in the world!

Chris is an incredibly versatile artist is a master at painting ethereal tonal landscapes as well as urban architectural paintings that blur the lines between abstraction and realism. 

For this event, Chris will demo/talk about how he develops studies for his paintings and why it is such a critical part of his painting process and decision making about composition, color and design. He will  demonstrate his painting process and techniques  focusing on urban architectural subject matter.  Chris uses a wide variety of tools and techniques including cold wax medium, oil paints,  brayers, and  squeegees and will show his methods for using each to create the rich and varied textures for which he is known.   

 Q&A will be encouraged throughout the session so bring your questions!  Unable to make this date? No problem, all registrants will be sent a recording of the event to watch later.

https://townsendatelier.com/product/in-the-studio-with-chris-groves/

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Art & Exhibitions
to
