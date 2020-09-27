In The Studio with Timur Akhriev

You are invited to join us for this up close, fun, and informative experience of watching Timur Akhriev paint from his studio while listening to him talk about his process, materials, tips, and inspiration.

Timur will be working on a figurative gouache painting and you can watch him from the beginning of his process through the duration of the demo. Plenty of time will be set aside for Q & A. The work will be available for sale a few weeks later.

https://townsendatelier.com/product/in-the-studio-with-timur-akhriev/

Born in Vladikavkaz, the territory where Southern Russia meets Chechnya in 1983, Timur lived with his family until moving from the region during the conflict of 1991. After moving to St. Petersburg Timur began attending the St. Petersburg Iagonson Fine Art School at the age of twelve, where many of the professors studied at the Repin Academy of Fine Arts.

While living in Russia Timur also received private tutoring from Nikita Fomin, son of Piotr Fomin.After graduation, Timur immigrated to Chattanooga Tennessee to live with his father, Daud Akhriev and stepmother Melissa Hefferlin, who are also Russian trained artists.

In Chattanooga, Timur attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga studying in the Fine Arts program. In 2005 to further his education Timur moved to Florence Italy to study at the Florence Academy of Art and Charles Cecil Studios of Drawing, Painting, and Sculpture for two years.

Today, Timur splits his time between the US and Europe. He is skilled in painting all genres of work and is a regular instructor at Townsend Atelier.