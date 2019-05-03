In-Town Gallery All Member Show

It’s out with the old and in with the new! Come share the excitement as our painters, photographers, jewelers, potters, sculptors and woodworkers present their latest work. During a hectic two days at the end of April the walls of In-Town Gallery are completely rehung, the displays are restocked, and all is made ready for the big First Friday in May! The All Member Show is also time to welcome the newest members--potter David Harris and painter Jane Newman. Their work will be specially featured. Friday reception May 3rd, 5-8 pm.

In-Town Gallery is an artist co-op gallery that is open 7 days a week and offers a wide range of art and fine craft from 30 artists, including paintings in many media, hand-painted silk scarves and clothing, sculpture, pottery, and handcrafted wood items. Also featured are works in stained glass and exquisite handmade jewelry, and a special section dedicated to fine art photography. In-Town Gallery is located on the North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue (423-267-9214) 11 AM - 6 PM Monday - Saturday and 1 PM - 5 PM Sunday. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram!