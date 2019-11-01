The seasons are changing and so is the artwork! In-Town Gallery’s 45th Holiday Show is an all member event as over 30 fine artists and artisans--painters, photographers, jewelers, potters, fabric artists, sculptors and woodworkers--present their latest work. From the serious and collectable to the whimsical and amusing, from wall sculpture to Christmas tree ornaments, the artists at In-Town Gallery offer a wide variety of creations perfect for the holiday season. Come enjoy an evening with art and friends at In-Town Gallery, Friday, November 1st. The show will hang through November 30th.

In-Town Gallery is an artist co-op gallery that is open 7 days a week and offers a wide range of art and fine craft from over 30 artists, including paintings in many media, natural dyed silk wearables, sculpture, pottery, and creative wood items. Also featured are works in glass, metal, exquisite jewelry, and fine art photography. In-Town Gallery is located on the North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue (423-267-9214) 11 AM - 6 PM Monday - Saturday and 1 PM - 5 PM Sunday. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram!