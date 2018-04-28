Indie Bookstore Day Bash

Star Line Books is ready to throw the literary party of the year on Independent Bookstore Day. On Saturday April 28th from 10:00 am - 6:00 pm, Star Line Books has organized a schedule of literary events staggered throughout the day to celebrate books, readers, and the only independent bookstore in the city.

The day starts at 10 am with free goodie bags to the first 10 customers in the shop and continues with authors Rosalind & Maggie Bunn hosting story hour at 11 am. During that hour, southern women’s author Susan Noel Sands will be signing books. At 1 pm, the Star Line Books will air Book Jeopardy, in which customers can compete for a prize by answering book themed questions.

At 2:30, customers can participate in Interactive Random Reads for 10% off on books. Local young adult and middle grade authors Brooks Benjamin, Dave Connis, Natalie Lloyd, and Hannah Rials will lead a Young Readers Panel at 4 pm in the lobby of the Star Line Book shopping center, followed by signings. The day will end with a literary cocktail hour.

Indie Bookstore Day is a chance for the city of Chattanooga to participate in bookish fun and support their local independent bookstore, Star Line Books. The day is filled with deals, prizes, and author visits that are sure to satisfy! This day is for kids, students, teachers, parents, and all around book lovers.