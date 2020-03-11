Instant Pot 201

So, you've mastered the basics with your Instant Pot - now what? Mary Haymaker from Chattavore will teach you some more advanced techniques, including baking in the Instant Pot and "pot-in-pot" cooking, which allows you to cook more than one item in the Instant Pot at the same time. We'll make chicken alfredo pasta, steamed broccoli, and cake - yes, CAKE. Audience participation is encouraged! Bring your Instant Pot questions and if Mary doesn't have the answer, she'll get it for you. Handouts will be provided. Please note: this class is not sponsored by Instant Pot. Mary just really loves her Instant Pot and wants to help others learn to love theirs too!

About the teacher:

Mary Haymaker is the writer and cook behind the Chattavore. She was born and raised right here in Chattanooga, and her blog is all about Southern food and Chattanooga restaurants. She writes about all kinds of food, but her mission is to teach people to cook from scratch without breaking the bank - money or time-wise.