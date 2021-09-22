Instant Pot: TikTok Recipes

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Instant Pot: TikTok Recipes

TikTok is everyone's favorite place to find new recipes these days, but those clips are so quick that sometimes it's hard to get all the info that you need to make the recipes just right. In this class, we'll make some popular TikTok Instant Pot recipes, perfected so that they turn out the best they can! Mary will also share some basic Instant Pot tips and resource recommendations.

Please note: This class is demonstration style. You do not need to own or bring an Instant Pot with you. Masks are required.

About the teacher:

Mary Haymaker is the writer and cook behind the Chattavore. She was born and raised right here in Chattanooga, and her blog is all about Southern food and Chattanooga restaurants. She writes about all kinds of food, but her mission is to teach people to cook from scratch without breaking the bank - money or time-wise.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Food & Drink
4235212643
to
Google Calendar - Instant Pot: TikTok Recipes - 2021-09-22 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Instant Pot: TikTok Recipes - 2021-09-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Instant Pot: TikTok Recipes - 2021-09-22 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Instant Pot: TikTok Recipes - 2021-09-22 18:00:00 ical

Featured Dining Profile

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Friday

September 17, 2021

Saturday

September 18, 2021

Sunday

September 19, 2021

Monday

September 20, 2021

Tuesday

September 21, 2021

Wednesday

September 22, 2021

Thursday

September 23, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours