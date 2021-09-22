Instant Pot: TikTok Recipes

TikTok is everyone's favorite place to find new recipes these days, but those clips are so quick that sometimes it's hard to get all the info that you need to make the recipes just right. In this class, we'll make some popular TikTok Instant Pot recipes, perfected so that they turn out the best they can! Mary will also share some basic Instant Pot tips and resource recommendations.

Please note: This class is demonstration style. You do not need to own or bring an Instant Pot with you. Masks are required.

About the teacher:

Mary Haymaker is the writer and cook behind the Chattavore. She was born and raised right here in Chattanooga, and her blog is all about Southern food and Chattanooga restaurants. She writes about all kinds of food, but her mission is to teach people to cook from scratch without breaking the bank - money or time-wise.