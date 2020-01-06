Intermediate & Advanced Watercolor

Time to kick your paintings up a notch? This intermediate and advanced class is designed for students to work at their own pace. Receive individual instruction and discover your own unique style. Each session will begin with a brief review of one of the fundamentals of painting: using design in a composition, painting atmospheric and linear perspective, mixing colors, relating values, and anything the students would like to cover. See how to manipulate your source material to create the painting you want.

Please bring 2 or 3 paintings you would like to improve to the first class. You may also want to bring photographs to design and paint. I would prefer you bring your own photographs as opposed to those from magazines. Come and enjoy painting in a relaxed environment while you improve your skills and techniques in watercolor!

Level: Intermediate to Advanced, with critique

Class limit is 12 students. Classes fill up quickly. Pre-registration required.

Click here to download a materials list for this class.