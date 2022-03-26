× Expand thechattery.org Intermediate Handlettering: Serif and Bounce

Love your letters? Join us to learn how to create two new fonts to use in your hand lettered pieces - Serif and Bounce! With new fonts and tricks to highlight the styles with flourishing, you will expand your lettering skills. These two fonts pair well together to make an incredibly dynamic finished piece with beautifully flourished features. We will practice both alphabets, learn ways to expand your lettering with flourishes, and create a short hand lettered piece to take home at the end of class!

Supplies: Each participant will bring the pens they received in Beginner Handlettering (Tombow Fudenosuke Hard and Soft Nib pens). Tracing paper, workbook, and other supplies included.

Masks are required.

About the instructor:

Lesley Miller is originally from Raleigh, North Carolina and has gradually been moving west for the past fifteen years. She spent many years teaching elementary school and middle school science in Knoxville. When her son turned one, she left the classroom to stay home with him and eventually found her way to hand lettering, after spending a lot of time admiring it on Instagram! As a crafty kid and an adult scrapbooker, hand lettering gave her a new way to express her creativity and love of letters! Lesley is so excited to be an editor and contributing artist for Penultimate Magazine. She has been lettering for about two years and teaching lettering for almost one. Lesley promises that you will walk out of class with the tools you need to get started on your own lettering journey!