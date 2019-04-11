After the productions of The Odd Couple by Neil Simon, and The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe , Signal Mountain Middle/High School closes its 2018-2019 season with Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Into the Woods, directed by Ruth Farrimond, with vocal direction by Beth DuRoy.
"Into The Woods"
Signal Mountain High School 315 Ault Rd, Signal Mountain, Tennessee 37377
Thursday
Sorry, no events.
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicMockingbird String Quartet
-
Concerts & Live MusicNaomi Ingram
-
Concerts & Live MusicPreston Ruffing
-
Concerts & Live MusicRebel Union
Saturday
-
Education & LearningCoffee Tasting and Evaluation
-
Education & Learning This & ThatHistory Unearthed: The Six Battles of Kurland
-
Festivals & FairsSip TN Chattanooga Wine Festival
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicJordan Miller
-
Art & Exhibitions Talks & ReadingsHunter Undergraduate Student Symposium: Placemaking
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicLaura Walker Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSpring Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicPete Boubel
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
-
Concerts & Live MusicYear of the Adventist Composer Concert
-
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicDustin Concannon
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Education & Learning Parties & Clubs This & ThatEnglish Country Dance for All!
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions"From My Perspective" Art Exhibition
-
Concerts & Live MusicJonathan Wimpee
-
Concerts & Live MusicJazz in the Lounge: Tim Ferguson Project
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicRev. Horton Heat & Kinky Friedman