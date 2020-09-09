Intro to Improv For Actors

If you are an actor, and have been curious about Improv, this is the event for you!

Over the course of a single hour, Steve Disbrow from Improv Chattanooga will teach you the basics of Improv and show how you can use your acting experience to play improv games and create original, unscripted scenes, right on the spot!

This is a free workshop (though donations are welcome), and space is limited! Be sure to reserve your spot today by e-mailing us at info@improvchattanooga.com. Put "Improv For Actors" in the Subject line

https://www.facebook.com/events/357079441971589/