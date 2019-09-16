Introduction to 3D Printers

In this class, you will learn about the different types of 3D printers, and how to maximize your 3D printers. From the basics of producing a higher quality prototype, to turning your printer into a 24/7 active manufacturing tool, users of all levels of expertise are welcome. Participants will walk away with the knowledge they need to own their own 3D printer.

It is highly recommended that people bring their computers to this workshop.

About the teacher:

Chantz Yanagida is the owner of ELab Repairs. ELab Repairs installs, provides maintenance, and repairs digital fabrication equipment such as 3D printers, laser cutters, CNC routers, and much more!