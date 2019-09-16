Introduction to 3D Printers

to Google Calendar - Introduction to 3D Printers - 2019-09-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Introduction to 3D Printers - 2019-09-16 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Introduction to 3D Printers - 2019-09-16 18:00:00 iCalendar - Introduction to 3D Printers - 2019-09-16 18:00:00

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

In this class, you will learn about the different types of 3D printers, and how to maximize your 3D printers. From the basics of producing a higher quality prototype, to turning your printer into a 24/7 active manufacturing tool, users of all levels of expertise are welcome. Participants will walk away with the knowledge they need to own their own 3D printer.

It is highly recommended that people bring their computers to this workshop.

About the teacher:

Chantz Yanagida is the owner of ELab Repairs. ELab Repairs installs, provides maintenance, and repairs digital fabrication equipment such as 3D printers, laser cutters, CNC routers, and much more!

Info

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411 View Map
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Introduction to 3D Printers - 2019-09-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Introduction to 3D Printers - 2019-09-16 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Introduction to 3D Printers - 2019-09-16 18:00:00 iCalendar - Introduction to 3D Printers - 2019-09-16 18:00:00
DI 16.33

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

August 15, 2019

Friday

August 16, 2019

Saturday

August 17, 2019

Sunday

August 18, 2019

Monday

August 19, 2019

Tuesday

August 20, 2019

Wednesday

August 21, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours