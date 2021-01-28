Introduction to the Lightroom App

In this class, we’ll deep dive into all the great features of the Lightroom phone app. Choose one of your favorite photos to use while learning the tools and techniques.

In this class attendees will learn how to:

  • Color correct images
  • Crop to enhance an image
  • Use and save presets
  • Dodge and burn / use masks in Lightroom
  • Do minimal touch ups on images
  • And more!

Attendees should already have the app downloaded on their phone.

About the teacher:

Suzanne Ócsai is a marketing and communications professional who's been taking photos professionally for the past 10 years. She's always on the hunt for her next favorite book or podcast (feel free to send her your summer reading or listening list). She loves traveling, spending time with family and friends, and a good house-made ginger beer. You can find her on Instagram at @suzanneocsai.

Education & Learning
