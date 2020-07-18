Introduction to Social Media

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Introduction to Social Media

On social media more than usual? Us, too.

Join us for a Social Media 101 class where we get a better understanding of what social media is for, beginning steps, and how to navigate these often fast-paced platforms. You'll learn about major platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and how to use them to suit your needs.

Born and raised in Chattanooga, Jordan Scruggs is a communicator and activist specializing in human rights, racial justice and LGBTQ rights. Their passion comes from being raised by people who stressed the importance of change through community action. Scruggs had their digital communications work highlighted by Organizing For Action and was able to introduce President Obama because of it in November of 2015. They have currently worked with national and local organizations in Chattanooga, TN such as Chattanooga’s Urban League, the City of Chattanooga, and RISE. In 2020 Jordan can’t wait to keep creating and working with local non-profits.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.

Education & Learning
