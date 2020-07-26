× Expand The Chattery Introduction to Weaving: Nature Weave

Introduction To Weaving: Nature Weave

This class is beginner friendly, but also enjoyable for experienced weavers that want to mix it up a little. Participants will create a weaving using yarns and natural fibers, fabric, and cut flowers on a simple homemade frame loom. You will come away with the knowledge to continue your craft and a piece of your own work of woven wall art. Flowers are left in and allowed to dry adding interest to the weaving.

We will cover setting up the loom (and what can be used as a loom), basic handweaving techniques, and ways to finish your piece.

Supplies:

1. With the $50 ticket you've purchased, you will receive a link to the live webinar, as well as a link that will not expire. You'll also receive a package of supplies which includes a 16x20 canvas, a set color way of jute and beige (that's the main yarns) with accents of greens, purple, aqua, and gold and small amounts of assorted art yarns, a needle, and a pdf of instructions.

You will need to provide a stick for hanging, which Lisa suggests a branch out of your yard and flowers or herbs. You won't need a huge amount. Flowers that will air dry best are listed below, but can be whatever. Scissors will not be included.

The kits can either be safely picked up or dropped off to your home. No kits can be mailed due to the size of the canvas.

2. For a $20 ticket, you will receive a link to the live webinar, as well as a link that will not expire but you will need to gather your own supplies. A material list for those not wishing to buy the kit is here.

Event details: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/3/21/introduction-to-weaving-nature-weave

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.