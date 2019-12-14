Introduction to Weaving: Woven Gnome Ornament

Happy Holidays! This is a weaving class suitable for beginners and as well as experienced makers. We will be learning the basics of art weaving and creating a woven gnome ornament, also known as a tomte. A tomte is a Swedish guardian of homes and farmsteads, and the name literally means “homestead man.” Our ornaments will be made from mostly wool on a small peg loom that is yours to keep. The beard is the very best part!

Supplies: All supplies are included. Ornaments will be mounted from cinnamon sticks, so let us know if there are allergies to the cinnamon or the wool fibers. Space is limited.

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.