Introduction to Weaving

Love fiber art? This class is for you. In this class, you will learn the basics of weaving on a simple frame loom. Beginner weaves and stitches will be covered, and you will create your very own woven wall art to take home.

Supplies: Each participant will be supplied with a small tapestry loom (to keep), yarns, and all the necessary tools.

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.