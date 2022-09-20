Intuitive Art with Watercolor

This workshop is for those that love to "see" things in clouds. We will paint shapes in watercolor, and then the fun begins as everyone uses a black pen and their imagination to create what they see in the paint. Beginner/non-artist friendly, relaxing, and fun. You may even learn something new about yourself.

Supplies needed: watercolor palette, brushes, a few sheets of thick paper, a black pen (or ultra-fine Sharpie), a cup of water to use for painting.

Don’t have these supplies? You can purchase a Watercolor kit to use during the class or to continue practicing after class.

About the instructor:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.

