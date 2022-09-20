Intuitive Art with Watercolor

× Expand TheChattery.org Intuitive Art With Watercolors

This workshop is for those that love to "see" things in clouds. We will paint shapes in watercolor, and then the fun begins as everyone uses a black pen and their imagination to create what they see in the paint. Beginner/non-artist friendly, relaxing, and fun. You may even learn something new about yourself.

Supplies needed: watercolor palette, brushes, a few sheets of thick paper, a black pen (or ultra-fine Sharpie), a cup of water to use for painting.

Don’t have these supplies? You can purchase a Watercolor kit to use during the class or to continue practicing after class.

About the instructor:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.