It's All in Your Head

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

This workshop sold out last year, so we are bringing it back!  Now’s your chance to register if you were not able to last time.

Being taught in the Russian Academic technique, Timur Akhriev encountered a lot of different ways to paint a portrait.  One way to was to do a fast and quick portrait painting.  This idea stuck with Timur and has helped him to be a more efficient painter and make his painting look more alive.  This workshop will concentrate on painting in three days.  It is a good practice to have a short amount of time for a head study.

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
