It's All in Your Head

Being taught in the Russian Academic technique, Timur Akhriev encountered a lot of different ways to paint a portrait. One way to was to do a fast and quick portrait painting. This idea stuck with Timur and has helped him to be a more efficient painter and make his painting look more alive. This workshop will concentrate on painting in three days. It is a good practice to have a short amount of time for a head study.