J. Ronald M. York Book Signing

March 11, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Book signing with Memphis author J. Ronald M. York for "Kept in the Dark," a new memoir about family secrets, forgiveness and healing.

Artists on the Loose, 1401 Williams Street Chattanooga, TN

For the very first time, J. Ronald M. York is opening up about a grim family secret that was kept from him until just a few years ago when he accidentally discovered a box of newspaper clippings and letters between his mother and father. The secret? His father, a Boy Scout leader, had been locked up for sexual abuse of a child. York grew up knowing nothing about his father's crime, and this discovery dramatically changed his life forever. His book shines a spotlight on the struggles of a family trying to keep from falling apart while learning how to forgive and heal amid scandal.

Ron's website: http://jronaldmyork.com/