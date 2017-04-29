JAM Fest 2017: Arts & Jazz Day Party

Come join us as we capture the energy of visual arts & Jazz together in our 1st Annual Arts & Jazz Day Party!

All fine arts and music collectors, art lovers and Chattanooga art enthusiasts are invited to attend this event featuring a special exhibition / discussion on African American Arts faciliated by Najee Dorsey, founder of Black Art In America.

Mr. Dorsey's work along with other works by African American masters of the 20th Century will be available to view and purchase.

$5.00 donation at the door is greatly appreciated and will benefit our upcoming community programs and services.

Beer & Wine Cash Bar will be provided.

What is BAIA?

BLACK ART IN AMERICA™ (BAIA) is the leading online portal and social network focused on African-American Art. BAIA amplifies thought-provoking commentary on today's visual arts news from a variety of perspectives, including breaking news, gallery meet-ups, market trends, and profiling leading (and emerging) Black visual artists in the country.