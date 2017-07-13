Jane Newman Artist Reception

Google Calendar - Jane Newman Artist Reception - 2017-07-13 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jane Newman Artist Reception - 2017-07-13 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jane Newman Artist Reception - 2017-07-13 17:00:00 iCalendar - Jane Newman Artist Reception - 2017-07-13 17:00:00

Reflections Gallery 6922 Lee Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Please join us for an evening of art, wine, and hors d'oeuvres to celebrate the Gallery exhibit of local artist Jane Newman.

The show will include several pieces from her series "Where We Eat." Paintings that capture moments in some favorite local eateries- glimpses of meals enjoyed in good company, something everyone can recognize. Light playing through a wineglass from a candle-lit table, the chrome sheen of the salt shaker on the diner counter, the bright red splatter of ketchup in a basket of crispy french fries. Scenes that make your mouth water and your mind wander.

Reception on Thursday, July 13th, 5-7pm

Parking in front of gallery or on adjacent side street. Free to attend!

Work showing through July 28th

Info
Reflections Gallery 6922 Lee Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Google Calendar - Jane Newman Artist Reception - 2017-07-13 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jane Newman Artist Reception - 2017-07-13 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jane Newman Artist Reception - 2017-07-13 17:00:00 iCalendar - Jane Newman Artist Reception - 2017-07-13 17:00:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

July 7, 2017

Saturday

July 8, 2017

Sunday

July 9, 2017

Monday

July 10, 2017

Tuesday

July 11, 2017

Wednesday

July 12, 2017

Thursday

July 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours