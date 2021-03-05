Jason Lee Williams & James County

to

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Jason Lee Williams & James County

$10 Cover: 21+ after 9PM

Doors @7:30PM Show @8:30PM

Seating is limited, so make plans to arrive early.

Join us for dinner and a show!

Our kitchen is now open. Chef Carolyn has crafted a delicious menu with featured weekly specials.

In order to protect our guests, artists, and employees, social distancing and COVID 19 guidelines must be followed. Masks are required for entry and when moving about the room.

We’ve been deleting scammers trying to sell tickets on our event pages. Please be wary of any 3rd party ticket sellers. Call or message us if you have any questions or concerns.

Info

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Concerts & Live Music
6154966070
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Jason Lee Williams & James County - 2021-03-05 20:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jason Lee Williams & James County - 2021-03-05 20:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jason Lee Williams & James County - 2021-03-05 20:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jason Lee Williams & James County - 2021-03-05 20:30:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Friday

March 5, 2021

Saturday

March 6, 2021

Sunday

March 7, 2021

Monday

March 8, 2021

Tuesday

March 9, 2021

Wednesday

March 10, 2021

Thursday

March 11, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours