Chattanooga singer-songwriter Jason Lyles is performing with a full band experience as Jason Lyles and the Legitimizers. Their unique style of "Powerpopicana" is a fusion of Powerpop, Americana, Folk Rock, and Alt Rock featuring Jason's songwriting brought to life with guitar, cello, mandolin, percussion, and vocal layers. Their sound can be heard on the upcoming album "The Undersea Acoustic Spree" due in March, and on the first single "Stronger Than This" available now.
Jason Lyles and the Legitimizers
Virgola Wine Bar 608 Georgia Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
