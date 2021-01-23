Jason Lyles Vinyl Release Party

Join us as we celebrate the vinyl release of Chameleana, the latest album by Chattanooga's Jason Lyles. Jason will be performing a song every half hour throughout the day.

The album will be available on vinyl and CD, as well as additional Chameleana merchandise like t-shirts, stickers, and posters. Stop by to hear some live music and browse Yellow Racket's extensive offerings of records!

Limited capacity and masks required!

Hear the new album: https://jasonlyles.hearnow.com/chameleana