Jason Lyles Vinyl Release Party

Yellow Racket Records 2311 E Main St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Jason Lyles Vinyl Release Party

Join us as we celebrate the vinyl release of Chameleana, the latest album by Chattanooga's Jason Lyles. Jason will be performing a song every half hour throughout the day.

The album will be available on vinyl and CD, as well as additional Chameleana merchandise like t-shirts, stickers, and posters. Stop by to hear some live music and browse Yellow Racket's extensive offerings of records!

Limited capacity and masks required!

Hear the new album: https://jasonlyles.hearnow.com/chameleana

Concerts & Live Music
