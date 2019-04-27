Southern Adventist University’s Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Ken Parsons, will present a concert on Saturday, April 27, at 9 p.m. in the Ackerman Auditorium on Southern’s campus. The event will feature pieces such as “Emancipation Blues” by Oliver Nelson, “Lil’ Darlin’” by Neal Hefti, “Belly Roll” by Quincy Jones, “Hunting Wabbits” by Gordon Goodwin, “I Wish” by Stevie Wonder, and more. All are welcome to attend free of charge. For more information call 423.236.2880 or visit southern.edu/musicevents.
Jazz Ensemble Concert
Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
